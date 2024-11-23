Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia flashes stunning sideways smile in white top
Natalia Bryant continues to impress with her fits and her championship-worthy smile.
The oldest daughter of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant showed she looks just like mom Vanessa, and could’ve passed as her sister at a swanky Indian wedding where they dressed in fancy fits. She’s also showing off more grown-up looks like her naughty ringmaster Halloween costume and her fire-red dress night out with friends.
The 21-year-old is a USC film student and a model where she flashed a sophisticated look while on campus posing for pictures.
In her latest post, Natalia stunned with her amazing smile in a sideways selfie with some of her other friends.
When she’s not a student, modeling, or just posting her amazing looks, Natalia is helping mom with her sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4. She’s also having mother-daughter moments like her hang with Vanessa at a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game in all their LA gear.
When Natalia graduates from college she wants to be a film director. She showed off her skills in a recent TikTok “Star Wars” skit where she dressed up as a major character.
She’s got championship DNA in her, and Natalia continues winning in whatever she does.
