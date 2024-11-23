The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia flashes stunning sideways smile in white top

The oldest daughter of the Los Angeles Lakers legend has a championship-worthy look to her.

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant continues to impress with her fits and her championship-worthy smile.

The oldest daughter of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant showed she looks just like mom Vanessa, and could’ve passed as her sister at a swanky Indian wedding where they dressed in fancy fits. She’s also showing off more grown-up looks like her naughty ringmaster Halloween costume and her fire-red dress night out with friends.

The 21-year-old is a USC film student and a model where she flashed a sophisticated look while on campus posing for pictures.

In her latest post, Natalia stunned with her amazing smile in a sideways selfie with some of her other friends.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant and friends / Natalia Bryant/Instagram

When she’s not a student, modeling, or just posting her amazing looks, Natalia is helping mom with her sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4. She’s also having mother-daughter moments like her hang with Vanessa at a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game in all their LA gear.

When Natalia graduates from college she wants to be a film director. She showed off her skills in a recent TikTok “Star Wars” skit where she dressed up as a major character.

She’s got championship DNA in her, and Natalia continues winning in whatever she does.

