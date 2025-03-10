NFL Analyst Comically Says Best Fit for Aaron Rodgers Is ‘the Couch’
The biggest remaining question in the free agency quarterback market has fortune tellers and fantasy analysts alike perplexed: Where will Aaron Rodgers end up?
In a stunning twist of fate, Rodgers has most recently been rumored to land on the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the official start of the new league year.
"Aaron Rodgers has snuck into the equation as a potential option there (he always made sense)—sources say the Steelers have discussed it internally over the past 24 hours," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday.
Other NFL teams including the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings have also reportedly eyed the 41-year-old quarterback this offseason. Rodgers, for his part, has yet to respond to any of these rumors.
As the NFL world waits with bated breath for the cantankerous veteran to return to the states and make a decision on his playing future, many analysts across the league have weighed in on Rodgers's current situation.
NFL Network's Michael Robinson had the most, er, unique take on where Rodgers should go:
"That recliner he got in that big house he got, that's the best fit," Robinson said. "The couch, man. What you doing, Aaron? You done made almost $400 million in this league, bruh. You got your championship, you’re one of the all-time greats man, you’re great in the media—I'd love to see you with a podcast or something, I think you'd be very entertaining."
"Yes we saw him look better toward the end of last season with the New York Jets," continued Robinson. "Maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers because they do have the structure, they’re used to dealing with older players, and Mike Tomlin understands how to talk to a guy like Aaron Rodgers. But for real, is Aaron Rodgers going to be all the way in? Is he going to come to OTAs, is he going to come to minicamp? Is he going to have some retreats he has to go on?"
Definitely some food for thought there.
After a disappointing two-year stint with the New York Jets, Rodgers will be looking to end his career on a high note—but maybe he should be ending it with his feet up on a La-Z-Boy instead.