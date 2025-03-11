Jets' Justin Fields Signing Tabbed 'Perfect Addition' For New York
After a few weeks of speculation, the New York Jets finally landed on their Aaron Rodgers successor. The Jets inked free agent quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year contract worth $40 million.
A signing like this has the fan base split. On one hand, Fields is still young and has shown quite a bit of promise in his short NFL career. He's a dual threat signal caller with a lot of potential still in the tank. Reuniting Fields with Garrett Wilson could be a huge step for both of their careers.
On the other hand, paying $40 million for Fields seems a bit steep. It doesn't seem like the Pittsburgh Steelers were in the ballpark of that number, so there's a chance the Jets overpaid for him.
Either way, Newsweek's Evan Massey tabbed the addition of Fields as the "perfect decision for New York."
"Truthfully, the move to sign Fields to replace Rodgers is a perfect decision for New York," Massey wrote. "Fields is just 26 years old. He still has more than enough time in his prime to be the Jets' long-term franchise quarterback.
"Due to the improvement that he showed last season, the work ethic that he has had since entering the NFL, and the weapons he will have in New York with former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson leading the way, Fields has a great opportunity to finally show his full potential."
Massey hits the nail on the head with his analysis. Instead of holding onto Rodgers and hoping something would change, the Jets added a young and mobile quarterback to form their offense around.
Fields has a lot of talent and potential, but he hasn't been placed in a position to succeed. With the Jets, he'll finally have a true chance to shine with a talented cast around him.
More NFL: Potential Jets Wide Receiver Target Comes Off Board In Offseason Trade