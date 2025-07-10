Michael Jordan’s former mansion listed on Airbnb for insane price per night
Michael Jordan listed his Chicago area home for $29 million in 2012. It didn’t sell until December of 2024 for a reduced price $9.5 million. Now, the new owner has turned it into an insanely high-priced Airbnb “luxury” rental.
It didn’t matter if Jordan lost money on the deal, the Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer is worth $3.5 billion. He sold his share of the Charlotte Hornets in 2023 for approximately $3 billion, which was a profit of $2.25 billion. He’s also built a shoe empire with his Air Jordan brand at Nike on top of a legendary NBA career with the Bulls and Washington Wizards.
Now, 62 year old, he owns an unreal $70 million private jet, and a $115 million superyacht with the perfect name.
You may not be a baller like MJ, but if you (and likely some friends) can shell out up to $17k a night ($15 in non-peak season), it can be yours.
The 56,000-square-foot mansion in Highland Park, Illinois, features 9 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a gym, a trophy room, a theater, a cigar room, a putting green, a tennis court, and a resort-style pool. There’s also the Air Jordan personal touch all through it. Here’s a look at what guests would get.
There are more details below, but you can also get it for $330k for 21 days if you want.
No doubt there will be some takers who 1. Have the money 2. Want to know what it’s like to be Michael Jordan like the Gatorade commercial once said: “Be Like Mike.”
