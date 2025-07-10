The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Michael Jordan’s former mansion listed on Airbnb for insane price per night

It took the NBA legend over 12 years to sell his Chicago area home, but now it can be rented out to anyone with deep enough pockets.

Matt Ryan

Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Michael Jordan listed his Chicago area home for $29 million in 2012. It didn’t sell until December of 2024 for a reduced price $9.5 million. Now, the new owner has turned it into an insanely high-priced Airbnb “luxury” rental.

It didn’t matter if Jordan lost money on the deal, the Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer is worth $3.5 billion. He sold his share of the Charlotte Hornets in 2023 for approximately $3 billion, which was a profit of $2.25 billion. He’s also built a shoe empire with his Air Jordan brand at Nike on top of a legendary NBA career with the Bulls and Washington Wizards.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury

Michael Jordan
Jordan won six NBA championships in Chicago. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Now, 62 year old, he owns an unreal $70 million private jet, and a $115 million superyacht with the perfect name.

You may not be a baller like MJ, but if you (and likely some friends) can shell out up to $17k a night ($15 in non-peak season), it can be yours.

The 56,000-square-foot mansion in Highland Park, Illinois, features 9 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a gym, a trophy room, a theater, a cigar room, a putting green, a tennis court, and a resort-style pool. There’s also the Air Jordan personal touch all through it. Here’s a look at what guests would get.

RELATED: Steph Curry and Ayesha’s incredible $50 million Malibu mansion only has 4 bedrooms

There are more details below, but you can also get it for $330k for 21 days if you want.

No doubt there will be some takers who 1. Have the money 2. Want to know what it’s like to be Michael Jordan like the Gatorade commercial once said: “Be Like Mike.”

Michael Jorda
Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout

USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare

Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Real Estate