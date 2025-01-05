Ava Hunt wears identical strapless dress as sister Gracie on tropical vacation
Ava Hunt is slaying her fits just as much as big sister Gracie Hunt lately, but never the same exact one.
Ava, 19, is the youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and a sophomore SMU Mustangs cheerleader. She crushed her looks in 2024 like her shimmering gold sorority dress, and her cheerleader trio photo before a big football game.
Most recently, Ava, along with Gracie, her parents Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt, and brother Knobel all hit Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for New Year’s where Ava sizzled in a bikini and then wowed in a yellow miniskirt while taking a side-by-side photo with Gracie in her sheer white minidress.
To keep 2025’s looks rolling, Ava posted a colorful Mexican-style dress that she crushed.
It looks beautiful on Ava. It also looks super familiar.
Sister Gracie, 25, wore the same exact dress back on a Cabo trip in November where she debut a dramatic new hairdo. Here’s a look back.
They both rocked the look, though.
The Chiefs have play a meaningless game at Denver on Saturday in Denver before the No. 1 seed AFC team has a playoff bye. No doubt when they take the field in search of the first-ever NFL three-peat, both Ava and Gracie will crush their sideline looks — it’s just very unlikely they will be in the exact same fit like this Mexico stunner.
