The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders' Browns jersey sales still insanely high despite QB3 status

Shedeur Sanders might be buried on the Cleveland Browns bench, but the popular rookie is still crushing it with NFL jersey sales.

Matthew Graham

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shedeur Sanders might be third on the Cleveland Browns quarterback depth chart, but the 23-year-old rookie is No. 1 off the field by far amongst his first-year NFL peers.

The NFL Players Association released the latest jersey sales data, and the polarizing QB is astonishingly No. 5 across the entire league. Let us repeat that. Deion Sanders' son and former Colorado Buffaloes NIL superstar has the fifth highest-selling jersey in the NFL.

RELATED: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' extra $14 million on jersey sales is not true, fools AI

Shedeur Sanders
Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Only the Philadelphia Eagles' two franchise players, running back Saquon Barkley, who is coming off winning the Super Bowl and NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Jalen Hurts, who was also the Super Bowl MVP, plus Washington Commanders second-year darling Jayden Daniels after winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and oh yeah, Buffalo Bills hero and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, were higher.

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders texts 7 words to dad Deion, brother Shilo after rough week

Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) warm up before the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Here's the list:

1. Saquon Barkley

2. Jalen Hurts

3. Jayden Daniels

4. Josh Allen

5. Shedeur Sanders

6. Cooper DeJean

7. Patrick Mahomes

8. Lamar Jackson

9. Bo Nix

10. Jahmyr Gibbs

So Sanders, literally only an "emergency" quarterback in the Browns' devastating Week 1 loss to their AFC North and in-state Ohio rivals Cincinnati Bengals, 17-16, is ahead of two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs, and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson on the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean, only in his second year, is probably the other most surprising name on the list.

Cooper DeJean
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

These numbers are only through the end of July, so it'll be interesting to see how far Sanders drops now that he's not close to being named the Browns starter.

Unfortunately for Sanders, contrary to false reports that went viral over the weekend, the first-ever Nike college football athlete is not crushing it with "prime equity" sales of his jersey, which had erroneously had him making an extra $14 million before ever taking an NFL regular season snap.

What is true - Sanders is still ridiculously popular amongst fans.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business