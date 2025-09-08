Shedeur Sanders' Browns jersey sales still insanely high despite QB3 status
Shedeur Sanders might be third on the Cleveland Browns quarterback depth chart, but the 23-year-old rookie is No. 1 off the field by far amongst his first-year NFL peers.
The NFL Players Association released the latest jersey sales data, and the polarizing QB is astonishingly No. 5 across the entire league. Let us repeat that. Deion Sanders' son and former Colorado Buffaloes NIL superstar has the fifth highest-selling jersey in the NFL.
RELATED: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' extra $14 million on jersey sales is not true, fools AI
Only the Philadelphia Eagles' two franchise players, running back Saquon Barkley, who is coming off winning the Super Bowl and NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Jalen Hurts, who was also the Super Bowl MVP, plus Washington Commanders second-year darling Jayden Daniels after winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and oh yeah, Buffalo Bills hero and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, were higher.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders texts 7 words to dad Deion, brother Shilo after rough week
Here's the list:
1. Saquon Barkley
2. Jalen Hurts
3. Jayden Daniels
4. Josh Allen
5. Shedeur Sanders
6. Cooper DeJean
7. Patrick Mahomes
8. Lamar Jackson
9. Bo Nix
10. Jahmyr Gibbs
So Sanders, literally only an "emergency" quarterback in the Browns' devastating Week 1 loss to their AFC North and in-state Ohio rivals Cincinnati Bengals, 17-16, is ahead of two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs, and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson on the Baltimore Ravens.
Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean, only in his second year, is probably the other most surprising name on the list.
These numbers are only through the end of July, so it'll be interesting to see how far Sanders drops now that he's not close to being named the Browns starter.
Unfortunately for Sanders, contrary to false reports that went viral over the weekend, the first-ever Nike college football athlete is not crushing it with "prime equity" sales of his jersey, which had erroneously had him making an extra $14 million before ever taking an NFL regular season snap.
What is true - Sanders is still ridiculously popular amongst fans.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad