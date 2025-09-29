Is a Cleveland Browns QB change inevitable as offensive struggles continue?
The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a rough start to their 2025 campaign. The 1-3 start is far less than ideal.
Much of the blame for the team’s poor performance is being directed to the quarterback room and the offense. They rank 30th in the league in points per game, 26th in yards per game and are 18th in passing yards per game. Ranking in the bottom half in the league in all offensive categories it’s clear that the team needs change.
Starting quarterback Joe Flacco is 40 years old and many consider him to be past his prime. He’s second in the league behind Geno Smith in interceptions with six, with a lost fumble as well.
It may be time for the team to look forward with their two rookie quarter backs Dillon Gabriel and much-anticipated Shedeur Sanders.
After losing in Detroit, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about considering a QB change.
"That’s not our focus… We didn’t do enough on offense,” Stefanski said.
While the focus may not be in the quarterback room, there was no clear statement that Flacco will continue to be the guy.
This gives reason to believe that a quarterback change could be coming soon in Cleveland. The stability of Flacco’s job is in question for this week's upcoming game. In the Browns 34-10 loss to the Lions, the major problems remain present, unable to move the ball down the field consistently, drop issues throughout the receiving room, and injuries across the offensive line.
Flacco's quarterback woes did not go unnoticed. A very odd interception was thrown where he appeared to loft the ball into the secondary with no receiver in sight. It is unclear if it was a miscommunication or a poor pass.
The fans are becoming more restless by the week. After each week, the change in the position seems like it would be more likely to happen. However, the front office shows an unlikely indication of the possible move. A majority of the fanbase wants the quarterback to be Sanders, but his time will have to wait because the teams depth charts show Gabriel as the clear QB2.
The decision to keep Gabriel ahead of Sanders in the depth charts left a lot of fans stunned and confused on why that was the case. The performances we saw from Sanders in the preseason and the statistics from training camp gave the impression that Sanders was indeed the better quarterback. Evaluating the quarterback position is much deeper than looking at statistics alone. Team chemistry and game time readiness must also be considered.
Browns fans are left to put trust in the coaching staff and the executives to do their job and put the team in the best position to win.
Cleveland's next game is in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Today, it’s still unclear who the starting quarterback is going to be. It's a decision for Stefanski to make. As each day passes, it feels like there is going to be a new number under center for the Browns.