Gabby Thomas makes casual selfie look fantastic

Gabby Thomas has every reason to smile these days.
She’s coming off a three-gold medal performance in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and finally getting to enjoy her track offseason.
While she barely missed out at winning her final event at Athlos NYC, Thomas and her “lethal” face card danced the New York night away. She then returned home to Austin, Texas, where on Day 1 of the offseason, the 27-year-old sprinter showed off her cheat day calorie bomb “treat.”
Thomas returned on Day 2 of her offseason, posting a smiling photo on her Instagram. She even makes the most casual selfie look incredible.
Thomas looks truly happy to be home with boyfriend Spencer McManes and her adorable dog, Rico Thee Pug.
She will have more time now to do things like play pickleball, and work her other job in the medical field.
The gold medalist holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center. She has said she ultimately dreams of running a hospital or a nonprofit to expand access to healthcare.
Thomas deserves all the time off she can get and all the treats she can consume while she works towards that goal.
