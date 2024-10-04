Gabby Thomas lets loose with super dance moves in sporty leotard fit
Gabby Thomas can run and now we know she can dance.
We know the 27-year-old track star can make even the most casual selfie or scrunchy-face pose look good. Now, we know the three-time Olympic gold medalist can make her dance moves look just as fantastic.
Maybe it was the calorie-bomb cheat meal or an insane Nashville hot chicken challenge, but the three-time Olympic gold medalist felt like movin’ and groovin’ in her latest TikTok video set to John Mack featuring Natalie Nunn “Pose For Me” song. Of course her fit game was on point as well, wearing a sporty leotard with some comfy pants. Thomas also sported the Olympics rings necklace.
RELATED: Rebeca Andrade teases with flirty dance in fire yellow dress
RELATED: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles snap silly photo booth selfies
The lyric “badiess” in the song was probably written for Thomas: She can run, dance, and even tear up a pickleball game in a fire white tennis miniskirt. Oh, she also has another job off the track as well.
The gold medalist also holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center. She has said she ultimately dreams of running a hospital or a nonprofit to expand access to healthcare.
What can’t Thomas do?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Birthday beauty: Livvy Dunne stuns in birthday nightie as she celebrates ‘feeling 22’
Back at school: Livvy Dunne flaunts sparkly black LSU leotard in cheeky TikTok video
‘80s classic: Gracie Hunt wows in white dress, compares life to ‘Ferrie Bueller’
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Small wonders: Simone Biles, Hezly Rivera hilariously show off grip strength