Eagles' CEO Coach Is Working Overtime
PHILADELPHIA - For those wondering what Nick Sirianni does as an NFL CEO coach, have a look at his Wednesday afternoon presser where Eagles' mentor was fending off queries about a curious fourth-and-six decision late in a 10-7 Monday night win over Green Bay, and the now-weekly A.J. Brown assessment of his role on a struggling passing offense.
There was plenty of deflection by Sirianni, an attempt to jump on his shield for both quarterback Jalen Hurts and Brown, some contentiousness, and plenty of frustration.
In a hat tip to Brown’s “S@#$ show” comments on JankyRondo’s Twitch Stream (did not have that on my bingo card as a sentence I's be writing today), Sirianni’s first presser in advance of a Sunday night showdown with the talented Detroit Lions devolved into a “s@#$ show” in its own right despite the Eagles standing at the top of the NFC at 7-2.
"I'm close to being done answering questions about this,” a frustrated Sirianni said after his third Brown-related question. “He's working hard, he is a big part of this game plan, and he'll be a big part of the game plan going forward. He's working like crazy when he's here. I'm excited to have him."
However, whether misunderstood or not, the questions being lobbed at the Eagles’ coach are only proffered because of Brown himself, who recommended fantasy players stay away from him on Twitch and joked that success playing the Madden video game as himself were “the only highlights of damn football I been living right now.”
Straining Credulity
As for the curious fourth-down play call that gave a moribund Packers team some life late in Monday's game, Sirianni repeatedly said that he knew what the play call was on the fourth down with under a minute left, insinuating that Hurts and Brown didn’t stray off script.
The coach fell on his shield by stressing process over results in an explanation that strained credulity and was reminiscent of his defense of the same two players late in a 2023 loss to Seattle.
“Knew exactly what play we were calling. Knew exactly what went into it and obviously in that particular one, it didn’t work,” Sirianni claimed.
“This is all part of your process, things that you decide well before the game is played because it’s really hard to make those decisions split-second of you haven’t went through these processes in your head," Sirianni continued. "I will focus always on the process.”
The "s@#$" in this scenario is the narrative Sirianni is trying to sell to protect an ineffective QB straying to a bad decision and a WR1 who has turned into the NFL's version of Eeyore, a pessimistic, depressed, and anhedonic superstar who is no longer happy in a run-first environment.
So what does a CEO coach do? Quite a bit.
