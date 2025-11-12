Eagles Coach Growing Weary Of A.J. Brown Questions
PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown won’t stop voicing his displeasure with the Eagles’ offense and his usage, going on a live stream earlier this week and using the term “(bleep) show” when describing how things are going.
So, of course, there were questions asked about it when Nick Sirianni met with reporters on Wednesday afternoon. After a few, he finally expressed his frustration.
“Yeah, guys, I’m close to being done answering these questions with this,” said the coach. “He’s working hard and he is a big part of this game plan and will be a big part of the game plan going forward and he’s working like crazy when he’s here and I’m excited to have him.”
Sirianni said that Brown’s seemingly weekly outbursts about his usage and the offense’s inability to find consistency have not become distractions.
“No, I don’t think so,” he said. “You can only go with your interactions with everybody and the way they go about their work on a daily basis that you guys aren’t able to see. It’s business as usual.”
Here's A Closer Look At A.J. Brown's Numbers
Sirianni isn’t wrong. The Eagles are 7-2 and atop the NFC pack chasing the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
It hasn’t been a pretty path that they’ve traveled to reach this point, at least on the offensive side of the ball, and Brown isn’t shy about pointing that out. DeVonta Smith feels the same way, but he has handled things differently.
Brown was targeted 97 times last year and made 67 catches for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. He missed four games. So far this season, he has been targeted 54 times with 31 receptions for 408 yards. He has missed one game.
However, Brown was targeted only once in the season-opener against the Cowboys and just three times against the Packers on Monday night. Both were wins.
Sirianni said that the 36-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Smith against Green Bay was a play that was supposed to go to Brown, but the Packers took it away, so Jalen Hurts threw it over the top of the defense.
“If you look at the game and how the game went, there’s a lot of plays in that game that are going to him but for different reasons don’t,” said Sirianni. “…You can’t just look at stats and paint the picture that way. I know sometimes that’s all the information you guys may have but you can’t look at it that way and say he’s how the game is playing out. There are reasons for different things.”
Brown had a season-high 10 targets against the Rams, making six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Against the Vikings, he made four receptions on six targets for a season-high 121 yards.
“A.J. Brown is one of the best receiver in the NFL so of course we’re trying to get him involved in the game every single time,” said Sirianni. “Sometimes it goes like it did in the Rams game or the Vikings or sometimes it goes like it does in this (Packers) game.”
The fewest targets Brown had in a game last year, when it was the Saquon Barkley show, were four and it happened twice.
“I think he’s moving around really well and getting out of breaks well,’ said Sirianni, “still physical, strong, and quick. I still see all the same physical attributes.”
