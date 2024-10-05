Latto’s naughty comment on Angel Reese’s bootylicious fit
Angel Reese knows how to turn heads both on and off the court.
After finishing her rookie season abruptly with a wrist injury, the Chicago Sky sensation and influencer extraordinaire has kept herself in the headlines with her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, calling out her haters, and constantly posting her fashion stunners on social media.
RELATED: Angel Reese sizzles in leopard-print bike shorts, NSFW ‘Mother’ midriff top fit
Chi-Town Barbie took it to another level with her latest fit noted above, posting the look on Instagram with a photos and a short video that had users going gaga, especially when she revealed the “back” side of her ensemble, with the backless midriff top revealing the “F*CKER” finish of the “MOTHER” front.
“You’re mfn right, no kids but still MOTHER,” Reese captioned the thirst -trap post with a lips emoji.
Good friend Latto, who was recently a guest on the “Unapologetically” podcast, was in awe of Reese’s look, using a classic reference made famous by the early 2000s hit by Kelis, “Milkshake.”
“Dam ma do fries come w that shake,” the rapper wrote.
Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, also loved the look, commenting, “Caption + Baaaudy,” and influencer Jodie Woods simply stated, “OMG.”
RELATED: Reese reveals ‘before’ pre-glam look with ‘after’ pink glasses glam perfection
Chi-Town Barbie has been enjoying her WNBA offseason as she recovers from wrist surgery, going back home to be a VIP guest of the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore Barbie had a great time with her brother Julian and humbly getting her flowers from Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Too bad she now owes her mentor Shaq $100,000.
Next up for the 22-year-old basketball star is the new 3-on-3 Unrivaled league, which begins in January. Until then, the fashion icon will have fans drooling with her mother effing fits.
