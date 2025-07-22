The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ayesha Curry’s 13-year-old daughter Riley upstages mom at her beauty party

Stephen Curry and his wife’s oldest daughter is growing up so fast. Her younger sister Ryan also joined in on the fun with mom.

Matt Ryan

Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured), with her children after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.
Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured), with her children after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Ayesha Curry has shared a lot of sweet moments with her kids this summer. Add another one to the list.

The wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been enjoying her husband’s offseason with a lot of family time including the beach where a shirtless Steph was flexing next to her.

She also shared sweet family photos like daughter Riley almost as tall as her NBA dad now, and baby Cai looking exactly like Steph at 1.

RELATED: Steph Curry fans are shocked at daughter Ryan's resemblance to this family member

Cai, Ryan, Canon, Ayesha, and Steph
Cai, Ryan, Canon, Ayesha, and Steph / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

They just celebrated three of their four kids’ birthdays in July with Canon turning 7, Ryan 10, and just his past weekend Riley 13 where Ayesha and Steph posted they were stunned she’s now a teenager. They also took Riley to Universal Studios Hollywood where Steph wore the most ridiculous outfit in superdad mode.

Now, for her own skincare line Sweet July, Ayesha shared a launch party in San Francisco where the family attended. She even had Steph trying on lip gloss.

RELATED: Stephen Curry’s daughters Riley and Ryan shock with height in new family photo

Steph and Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

But out of all the photos she shared on Instagram, Ayesha with her birthday girls Riley and Ryan was the clear real winner.

Riley, Ayesha, Ryan
Riley (left) with mom and Ryan / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

How fast they really are growing up and looking like both mom and dad.

The Currys are definitely winning this offseason.

The Curry family
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph

Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video

Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad

Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look

Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships