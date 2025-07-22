Ayesha Curry’s 13-year-old daughter Riley upstages mom at her beauty party
Ayesha Curry has shared a lot of sweet moments with her kids this summer. Add another one to the list.
The wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been enjoying her husband’s offseason with a lot of family time including the beach where a shirtless Steph was flexing next to her.
She also shared sweet family photos like daughter Riley almost as tall as her NBA dad now, and baby Cai looking exactly like Steph at 1.
They just celebrated three of their four kids’ birthdays in July with Canon turning 7, Ryan 10, and just his past weekend Riley 13 where Ayesha and Steph posted they were stunned she’s now a teenager. They also took Riley to Universal Studios Hollywood where Steph wore the most ridiculous outfit in superdad mode.
Now, for her own skincare line Sweet July, Ayesha shared a launch party in San Francisco where the family attended. She even had Steph trying on lip gloss.
But out of all the photos she shared on Instagram, Ayesha with her birthday girls Riley and Ryan was the clear real winner.
How fast they really are growing up and looking like both mom and dad.
The Currys are definitely winning this offseason.
