Stephen Curry, wife Ayesha stunned oldest child Riley turns 13 in before vs. now pics
It’s hard to believe Riley Curry is now a teenager. It seems like just yesterday that little girl was dancing at dad Stephen Curry’s games and attending his press conferences.
The oldest Curry child Riley is now 13, and she’s still dancing at dad’s Golden State Warriors games with mom Ayesha Curry. She’s also quite the volleyball player with dad’s intensity and is almost as tall as her NBA father already.
This is the third birthday the Curry family has celebrated in July with son Canon’s 7th, who is as ice cold as his dad with as seen in a trick shot, and daughter Ryan, 10, whose height is also quite shocking.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry fights mom tears posing with her and Steph’s ‘big girls’ Riley, Ryan
The family has spent a lot of time this summer with Steph in dad mode with all the kids, including an adorable photo of him with baby Cai over the Fourth of July weekend.
But Sunday was all about Riley, where Ayesha posted: “And just like that she’s THIRTEEN! Leaving it at that because @stephencurry30 and I are still processing. We love our Riley Roo.” She then shared the amazing picture below of Riley looking so grown up.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
And she threw it back to that sassy little girl (while dad is trying to putt in the background):
Happy birthday to Riley. Hopefully she’s dancing for joy for her 13th.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip