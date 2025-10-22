The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ayesha Curry has sweet moment with Steph, daughter uncovered at Warriors game

Stephen Curry's wife was at the Warriors opener vs. the Lakers on a solo trip with their oldest child Riley, who is now 13 years old.

Matthew Graham

Ayesha Curry wearing Alberta Ferretti arrives at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Ayesha Curry wearing Alberta Ferretti arrives at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

If we know anything about Stephen Curry, it's that he truly is a big kid at heart.

Besides all of his amazing accomplishments on the court that have changed the NBA forever, the four-time champion, Golden State Warriors icon's pregame shooting rituals have always been must-see viewing for all of his adoring fans, especially children who are usually Steph's biggest admirers.

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry
Ayesha Curry and husband Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors pose at the 2025 US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Speaking of kids, the two-time NBA MVP's oldest child, Riley, was there on a solo trip for the opener on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers, which the Warriors won 119-109 against the LeBron-less Lakers, with mom Ayesha, ditching her three siblings to spend some quality time with her parents.

Riley, Ayesha, and Steph
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Steph, 37, got his 13-year-old daughter to participate in his pregame routine by having her use the skills from the sport where she's started to really excel — volleyball.

One specific angle shows that Ayesha was right by Riley's side, beaming with a huge smile, loving the antics of her husband and firstborn, as daughter Ryan, 10, and boys Canon, 7, and baby Cai, 1, not their to enjoy the quality bonding time.

Now before there is some ridiculous hit piece on social media against Ayesha for leaving three of her kids at home, Steph fully supported the bonding time with Riley.

“It's weird because when my dad retired, I was the same age Riley is now," Steph said after the game. "So it's kind of full circle, knowing the experiences I had as a kid watching and getting to relive that as a dad now. So it's pretty special that me and (Ayesha) get to, she got spoiled with a little solo trip. So it was fun.”

Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured), with her children after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

To further defend Ayesha, 36, like we did yesterday, when you have more than one child, and again, this is speaking from personal experience, it's important to give each of your children a little alone time without the other ones around.

Ayesha, posted a graphic of the final score, but generally kept a low profile on social media, which is understandable given the unwarranted, ugly backlash against her.

It's great to see that the trio could still have a little fun before the game, with Ayesha so proud of Riley and her man.

Ayesha and Steph
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

