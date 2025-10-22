Ayesha Curry has sweet moment with Steph, daughter uncovered at Warriors game
If we know anything about Stephen Curry, it's that he truly is a big kid at heart.
Besides all of his amazing accomplishments on the court that have changed the NBA forever, the four-time champion, Golden State Warriors icon's pregame shooting rituals have always been must-see viewing for all of his adoring fans, especially children who are usually Steph's biggest admirers.
RELATED: Steph’s comment on oldest daughter might scare Warriors fans after Lakers win
Speaking of kids, the two-time NBA MVP's oldest child, Riley, was there on a solo trip for the opener on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers, which the Warriors won 119-109 against the LeBron-less Lakers, with mom Ayesha, ditching her three siblings to spend some quality time with her parents.
RELATED: Defending Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
Steph, 37, got his 13-year-old daughter to participate in his pregame routine by having her use the skills from the sport where she's started to really excel — volleyball.
One specific angle shows that Ayesha was right by Riley's side, beaming with a huge smile, loving the antics of her husband and firstborn, as daughter Ryan, 10, and boys Canon, 7, and baby Cai, 1, not their to enjoy the quality bonding time.
RELATED: Injured LeBron awkwardly sips coffee sitting beside Bronny for Lakers NBA opener
Now before there is some ridiculous hit piece on social media against Ayesha for leaving three of her kids at home, Steph fully supported the bonding time with Riley.
“It's weird because when my dad retired, I was the same age Riley is now," Steph said after the game. "So it's kind of full circle, knowing the experiences I had as a kid watching and getting to relive that as a dad now. So it's pretty special that me and (Ayesha) get to, she got spoiled with a little solo trip. So it was fun.”
RELATED: Ayesha Curry stuns in all black-fit playing husband Stephen’s favorite sport
To further defend Ayesha, 36, like we did yesterday, when you have more than one child, and again, this is speaking from personal experience, it's important to give each of your children a little alone time without the other ones around.
Ayesha, posted a graphic of the final score, but generally kept a low profile on social media, which is understandable given the unwarranted, ugly backlash against her.
It's great to see that the trio could still have a little fun before the game, with Ayesha so proud of Riley and her man.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS