Steph Curry shares one habit that annoys wife Ayesha away from the court
Steph Curry can do no wrong on the court. Away from it, he's almost the perfect husband.
The Golden State Warriors superstar and GOAT NBA shooter did an interview with his wife Ayesha for a "Vanity Fair" feature, and the 36-year-old father of four revealed his one trait that gets on his partner's nerves.
Mrs. Curry, 35, does not like to call it fighting, but rather "disagreements."
"I’m not as detail-oriented off the court as I am on the court," Curry said. "I have a general sense of what’s going on schedule-wise, but she’s very detail-oriented and wants to have a plan."
Ayesha then retorts, "We only really fight about getting to spend more time together. So it’s not really a fight."
That aligns with many husbands and boyfriends who are not NBA superstars, especially when you realize what Steph's other major passion is - playing golf. It's an argument as old as time between men who love to hit the links vs. the wives and girlfriends who think it's a giant waste of time.
Even more controversial from a parenting perspective, Steph also got in trouble for allowing his 12-year-old daughter Riley, and maybe even some of the younger siblings, watch the very adult-themed "Game of Thrones."
"Well, we started the first three episodes together, and I could feel that she [Ayesha] wasn’t necessarily feeling it," Curry admits. "And I went on a road trip right after we started watching it, and I just took off. I think I came back from the road trip on season five."
"And then years later the family’s like, 'It’s the final episode!," Ayesha responds, probably still in disagreement mode. "'We’re going to have a watch party!' And I’m like, 'I haven’t seen it. But I’ll take one of those special Khaleesi margaritas while you guys enjoy.'”
Steph might be the GOAT NBA shooter, but just like the rest of us parents, he's still figuring out the father part. And with four kids, it's survive and advance.
