Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha moved to tears by adorable note from son Canon
Ayesha Curry shared another adorable moment from one of her and Stephen’s children.
The wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar has been enjoying the NBA offseason with her man and their four kids.
The 35-year-old Ayesha has shown off pictures of Steph in dad mode on baby Cai’s first birthday, and 12-year-old daughter Riley now almost as tall as her NBA dad, and son Canon, 6, giving baby Cai kisses.
RELATED: Stephen Curry's 12-year-old daughter Riley shows serious hops in another sport
She also posted hanging with a shirtless flexing Steph on a beach getaway, and crushing him at a Benson Boone concert in her cowboy top, as well as a date picture with Steph with his game face on.
RELATED: Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel shares epic NBA Finals photo with Ayesha
Her latest post on Instagram Stories showed a note from one of the children that brought her to tears with several 🥹 dropped. It reads, “I love mom because she gave birth to me. We have fun to get her. We love…,” and it cut off there. It also featured a drawing.
Now, while Ayesha didn’t say which kid did it, by process of elimination it’s not 1-year-old Cai, and it’s not Riley. While daughter Ryan is 9, it’s definitely more of a handwritten from a 6 year old, especially with the big lined paper.
That’s what it’s all about. Those moments. Thanks Ayesha for sharing as always.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities