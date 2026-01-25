Bill Belichick's Daughter-in-Law Openly Roots for Broncos over Patriots in AFCC Game
Bill Belichick will always be beloved by New England Patriots fans for winning a preposterous six Super Bowls with Tom Brady.
While the NFL QB GOAT and head coach, although the latter currently tarnishing his legacy at UNC with his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, still have a great relationship, the same can not be said for Belichick, 73, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 84.
Both have tried to take full credit for the Patriots dynasty, and that has turned into a bitter feud over narratives.
Belichick's son, Steve Belichick, 38, has been accused of riding his father's coattails at New England, and now as the defensive coordinator for the North Carolina Tar Heels, where most of the headlines this season had to do with the 48-year age gap between his dad and Hudson after an extremely disappointing 4-8 campaign.
Steve's outspoken wife is making a bold statement yet again
Steve's wife, Jennifer, reportedly went off on the Patriots patriarch about his controversial much younger girlfriend, and she's not afraid to show her true colors, and loyalty, yet again by openly rooting for the Broncos against the Patriots in this year's AFC Championship Game.
Part of it might be the feud between Belichick and Kraft, but Belichick's outspoken daughter-in-law is also good friends with Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kennedy.
It's unclear if Mrs. Belichick, who has four children with Steve, Blakely, Hayes, Quincy, and Rocco, is at the AFCC Game, but it's clear that she's choosing friendship over the franchise that made her father-in-law a New England icon.
It's not a surprise, since on her Instagram handle, it reads in part, "Me & My Tribe 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤."
She's ride or die with Stiddy and the Broncos, writing in another of her Instagram Stories, in all caps, "STIDDY SZNNN."
