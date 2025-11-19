The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick attending gf Jordon Hudson’s cheerleading event causes stir

The North Carolina football coach continues to make headlines off the field with his much younger girlfriend.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick’s first season in college football with the North Carolina Tar Heels has been quite the circus. While the team is improving winning two straight and is now 4-6 overall, the 73-year-old future NFL Hall of Fame coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson continues to make headlines off the field with Belichick attending her adult cheerleading competition.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach with the New England Patriots has said he’s committed to the team, but Hudson has garnered a lot of headlines whether or not the team wins likegiving the coach a pep talk on the sideline before a game, and then awkwardly waiting for him after a press conference. She also had an odd selfie post after a victory, and wore a petty one-word necklace at the last game.

Before the season even started the couple went viral during spring break when the former national champion cheerleader at Bridgewater State University was seen doing insane yoga poses on the beach on top of the coach’s hands and feet.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Speaking of her cheerleading career, it appears it isn’t over for Hudson as the Miss Maine beauty pageant second runner-up is on a coed adult cheerleading team and Belichick was just spotted supporting her on game week.

Barstool President Dave Portnoy even weighed in:

At least she’s focusing on something other than Belichick and North Carolina football.

Belichick and UNC have a rivalry game on Saturday, November 22, against the Duke Blue Devils to get ready for. Maybe Hudson will test her cheerleading skills for that one.

Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

