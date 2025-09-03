Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson’s facial expressions during UNC loss say it all
It was a rough first day at the office for Bill Belichick in his college football debut for the North Carolina Tar Heels. His girlfriend Jordon Hudson went through all the emotions in new photos that surfaced of her at the game.
The 73-year-old Belichick made a lot of news in the offseason by not only taking the job at UNC, but with his relationship with the 24-year-old Miss Maine beauty pageant contestant Hudson where they went viral on spring break where she was doing yoga poses on his hands and feet on the beach. She also would cost the school $200k when HBO’s Hard Knocks pulled out of a deal with the school.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss for TCU
Hudson showed up for the game vs. the TCU Horned Frogs where she was seen in the suite next to former New England Patriots star Randy Moss, who played for Belichick from 2007-2010. She then rocked her sparkly Carolina blue pants on the sideline. After the 48-14 beatdown to TCU, Hudson was awkwardly standing outside of Belichick’s press conference.
Now, we see exactly how she felt watching the game with her facial expressions alone.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday wears UNC colors in awkward timing
Yea, that pretty much summed up every UNC fan with the excitement leading up to the game and a 7-0 lead, only to then be baffled and dejected.
Hudson hopes to be smiling more Saturday, September 6, when the Tar Heels head to Charlotte to take on the Charlotte 49ers. Hopefully it’s not another snoozefest.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad