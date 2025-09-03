The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson’s facial expressions during UNC loss say it all

The 24-year-old beauty pageant girlfriend of the 73-year-old coach went through a lot of emotions watching the Tar Heels’ brutal loss.

Matt Ryan

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was a rough first day at the office for Bill Belichick in his college football debut for the North Carolina Tar Heels. His girlfriend Jordon Hudson went through all the emotions in new photos that surfaced of her at the game.

The 73-year-old Belichick made a lot of news in the offseason by not only taking the job at UNC, but with his relationship with the 24-year-old Miss Maine beauty pageant contestant Hudson where they went viral on spring break where she was doing yoga poses on his hands and feet on the beach. She also would cost the school $200k when HBO’s Hard Knocks pulled out of a deal with the school.

RELATED: Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss for TCU

Jordon Hudson, Lil Wayne, and Bill Belichick
Belichick has brought the stars like Lil Wayne out to UNC. / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Hudson showed up for the game vs. the TCU Horned Frogs where she was seen in the suite next to former New England Patriots star Randy Moss, who played for Belichick from 2007-2010. She then rocked her sparkly Carolina blue pants on the sideline. After the 48-14 beatdown to TCU, Hudson was awkwardly standing outside of Belichick’s press conference.

Now, we see exactly how she felt watching the game with her facial expressions alone.

RELATED: Bill Belichick's ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday wears UNC colors in awkward timing

Yea, that pretty much summed up every UNC fan with the excitement leading up to the game and a 7-0 lead, only to then be baffled and dejected.

Hudson hopes to be smiling more Saturday, September 6, when the Tar Heels head to Charlotte to take on the Charlotte 49ers. Hopefully it’s not another snoozefest.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson at a Tar Heels basketball game.
The Carolina Cockroach / TikTok

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships