Bill Belichick's ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday wears UNC colors in awkward timing
After a one-year hiatus following his departure from the New England Patriots in January 2024, Bill Belichick makes his college head coaching debut with the North Carolina Tar Heels on September 1.
Chapel Hill is preparing a star-studded turnout for Belichick's return to the sidelines as UNC takes on the TCU Horned Frogs. Famous alums such as Michael Jordan, Mia Hamm, and Lawrence Taylor, are expected to attend, per ESPN.
Fans will also keep a lookout for Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who made waves this offseason due to her dominant control as the 73-year-old's acting publicist and surprising role at UNC.
RELATED: Bill Belichick poses for 24-year-old girlfriend's cheerleading team
One person who is not expected be at Kenan Stadium on Monday night, Belichick's longtime ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday. Belichick and Holliday dated for 16 years before quietly calling it quits in 2022.
The longtime couple didn't go public with their breakup until 2023, People reported, confirming there was no romantic overlap with Hudson.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss for TCU
“Many assumed that Bill had cheated on Linda through 2022 and 2023, but they were broken up by September 2022," an insider told the outlet.
"Linda was still pretending they were together after the breakup, and Bill played along so she could transition with the least amount of public humiliation and avoid abrupt displacement.”
Linda Holliday Rocked UNC Blue Just Days Before North Carolina-TCU Game
Holliday, 62, has largely kept a low profile since her split with Belichick became public. However, she appears to be living her best life in Nantucket.
Just a few days before the highly-anticipated TCU vs. UNC showdown, Holliday rocked a blue-and-white dress with a white sun hat while on an "epic" boat trip with friends to Martha's Vineyard.
While Holliday, who has twin daughters, Ashley and Katie Hess, from a previous relationship, may not be at the UNC game, she seemed to be channeling the Tar Heel spirit over Labor Day weekend.
Holliday and Hudson both attended the Boston Pops on Nantucket event last month, however, it's unclear if the two women interacted with one another, TMZ reported.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad