Jordon Hudson rocks Tar-Heel blue fit beside Randy Moss for Bill Belichick UNC debut
Bill Belichick makes his college football debut on Monday night when the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the TCU Horned Frogs at home. A big focus will no doubt be on the 73-year-old coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordan Hudson. She already made headlines in the pregame.
No doubt, the age difference between the two is always a topic that will come up, and how her antics cost the university $200k with HBO’s show “Hard Knocks”. Maybe they bring up their offseason fun where Hudson, who is a Miss Maine beauty pageant contestant who finished third, was balancing on Belichick’s hands and feet in some acrobatic moves on the beach.
The focus should be on the 6-time New England Patriots Super Bowl winning coach and his new team. But in the pregame it already started as Hudson was seen in a casual UNC fit while with NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss, who played for Belichick and the Patriots from 2007-2010.
The stars are out for coach with other UNC alumni like Lawrence Taylor and the great Michael Jordan expected to be in attendance. The biggest focus will still likely be on Hudson.
It’s going to be a fun season to watch Belichick at UNC, but probably more so off the football field.
