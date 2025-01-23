Brittany Mahomes has fun kids playdate before Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game
Brittany Mahomes continues to play supermom while husband Patrick Mahomes tries to play the role of superman for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game vs. the Buffalo Bills.
The 29-year-old Brittany miraculously showed up to the divisional playoff game vs. the Houston Texans just six days after giving birth to the couple’s third child, Golden Raye. She shared a pregame kiss with the quarterback and rocked a sick custom Chiefs fit with her “girlies” in the gameday suite.
Brittany also shared the first photos postpartum with her pregame glam look her stylist team put together before she headed out to the stadium.
With baby Golden being cared for in an elite nursery with golden touches, Brittany still has two little ones running around to entertain: Sterling Skye, 3, and Bronze, 2. She took to IG Stories on Wednesday to show off an adorable playdate with her daughter and son with an amazing toy rollercoaster contraption.
This time there was no penalty-worthy playground moment, either.
Brittany and Patrick were high school sweethearts and married in 2022. They have yet to show off baby Golden to the world minus the most adorable photo of her hand.
Super mom Brittany will no doubt be back with the kids on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to watch dad try to make his third straight Super Bowl.
