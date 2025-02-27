New mom Brittany Mahomes shares ‘twins’ with daughter Sterling, baby Golden
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes haven’t shown off baby Golden Raye fully yet to the public. Brittany’s sure teased all of us with seeing her, though. Especially with her latest, adorable post with daughter Sterling in it.
The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his wife had their third child, Golden, on January 12 where they showed the most adorable picture of her feet. Brittany again teased the first glimpse of the baby in a football onesie in her next-level nursery. Even for Sterling’s 4th birthday party last week, Brittany posted a beautiful birthday message to Sterling and shared pictures with Golden in them, but not fully. Also in a video with “the best big sister” Sterling rocking Golden to sleep, which was cute, but not it.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes roasted for bored look with Patrick at Texas Tech basketball game
While Brittany still isn’t revealing her baby just yet to the world, she is showing off some amazing family moments with Golden like her latest with Sterling as “twins” with both of them holding their own babies: Brittany with Golden and Sterling with her doll.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany have birthday party fail with kids
No doubt the full picture of Golden is coming soon — especially with Patrick home in the offseason and spending quality time with the three kids: Sterling, Bronze, 2, and Golden.
For now, we will take all the adorable moments like these we can.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless