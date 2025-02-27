The Athlete Lifestyle logo

New mom Brittany Mahomes shares ‘twins’ with daughter Sterling, baby Golden

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has an adorable moment with her two daughters.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes haven’t shown off baby Golden Raye fully yet to the public. Brittany’s sure teased all of us with seeing her, though. Especially with her latest, adorable post with daughter Sterling in it.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his wife had their third child, Golden, on January 12 where they showed the most adorable picture of her feet. Brittany again teased the first glimpse of the baby in a football onesie in her next-level nursery. Even for Sterling’s 4th birthday party last week, Brittany posted a beautiful birthday message to Sterling and shared pictures with Golden in them, but not fully. Also in a video with “the best big sister” Sterling rocking Golden to sleep, which was cute, but not it.

While Brittany still isn’t revealing her baby just yet to the world, she is showing off some amazing family moments with Golden like her latest with Sterling as “twins” with both of them holding their own babies: Brittany with Golden and Sterling with her doll.

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

No doubt the full picture of Golden is coming soon — especially with Patrick home in the offseason and spending quality time with the three kids: Sterling, Bronze, 2, and Golden.

For now, we will take all the adorable moments like these we can.

