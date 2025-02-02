Brittany Mahomes shows off kids’ luxury mini rides in candid at-home moment
Brittany Mahomes continues to have adorable moments with her kids while Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LIX.
The wife of the Chiefs quarterback just had the couple’s third child on January 12 with Golden Raye and recently showed the first glimpse of her in a football onesie. Six days after giving birth she took the two older kids — Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 2, — to the divisional playoff where Sterling had a cute interaction with head coach Andy Reid after the win.
Brittany has gone on Instagram lately to show off her kids and their super cool toys. First, it was a rollercoaster like ride on her play date, then it was Sterling and Bronze barreling though the house hall on a fast scooter, and now it’s their elite mini rides with a black G-Class Mercedes and a pink Range Rover.
Brittany Mahomes captures adorable kids, Patrick candid moment before Super Bowl
It was also the cutest moment when Brittany said of Bronze to Sterling, “Awwww he wants to ride with you,” and Sterling pounded the seat next to her and told Bronze to come around the other side.
Brittany Mahomes posts epic trolling Chiefs Super Bowl note on behalf of Patrick
Brittany was also outside enjoying the “warm” 47-degree weather.
Brittany and likely the kids will be traveling to New Orleans, Louisiana, next where they’ll cheer on dad as he and the Chiefs are playing the Philadelphia Eagles for a chance at an unprecedented three-peat.
