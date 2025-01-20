Andy Reid’s adorable baby Golden moment with Patrick Mahomes, Brittany’s daughter
The Kansas City Chiefs were all kisses, smiles, and fun family interactions after taking care of business in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs vs. the Houston Texans.
It was quite the fireworks off the field and behind-the-scenes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium even before the game when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes strolled in with an all-denim fit that the Chiefs Instagram made an elite “Golden” caption for that had Patrick’s wife Brittany dying laughing.
Speaking of Brittany, she shockingly showed up just six days after giving birth to the couple’s third child, Golden Raye, and shared a pregame kiss with Patrick and an adorable postgame moment as a family.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany announce birth of Golden Raye in most adorable way
While Golden was no doubt resting back home in her new nursery with all kinds of golden touches, the couple’s oldest daughter Sterling Skye, 3, had the cutest moment with head coach Andy Reid — a father of five — after the game.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Taylor Swift link at Chiefs game to live out WNBA star's Swiftie dream
“What’s her name,” Reid asked about the new baby, where Sterling replies, “Golden.” Reid tells her, “You’re going to be the best big sister ever.”
How cute is that?! At least Sterling didn’t say the name she really wanted instead for her baby sister.
Sterling also has brother Bronze, 2, who was at the game as well. The two Mahomes kids no doubt will be cheering on dad at Sunday’s AFC Championship Game vs. the Buffalo Bills.
