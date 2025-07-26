The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes soccer mom brags to Patrick showing off dirty Sterling after game

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proudly posts about their 4-year-old’s ”hard work.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes is with the kids as dad Patrick Mahomes is at Kansas City Chiefs training camp and played the literal role of soccer mom on Saturday with their daughter Sterling.

The Mahomes family had many memorable moments together during Patrick’s offseason like a kids trip to Florida theme parks where Sterling, 4, gave a Disney princess a mean girl look, and son Bronze, 2, had a roller coaster fail that mom called him out on. They also had family fun with baby Golden, who Brittany recently showed off her chubby cheeks on a family vacation.

While Brittany has been crushing the gym and showing off her swimsuit body next to Patrick, she’s also being super mom. On Saturday, Brittany showed a picture of Sterling with mud all over he socks after a soccer game and wrote, “Dirty socks, pulled down to the ankles, means hard work was done 🤣🔥”

That’s the sign of a good game right there.

Brittany was a standout soccer player herself at the University of Texas at Tyler where she set a single-season record for goals in 2016. She’d go on to play professionally for a short time in Iceland. She also owns the Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League.

It’s in Sterling’s D.N.A. to be a great athlete. Maybe one day she’ll get dirty playing for mom’s team.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

