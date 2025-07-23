Brittany Mahomes shows off ridiculous closet in workout fit selfie without the kids
Brittany Mahomes has been crushing in the gym and showed off her 6-month progress after having baby Golden in her workout fit while in her insanely large closet.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes enjoyed time with her man before he headed off to training camp with football season on the horizon. We saw her having date time with lots of martinis while at Formula 1 Miami, and then crushing him on Fourth of July weekend on yacht in her swimsuit.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes flexes dad bod with Brittany in bathing suits before training camp
They’ve also had adorable family time like a theme park trip with daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2, where Patrick won the day in his elite shorts fit, and a tropical vacation where she showed off the newest photos of baby Golden with her cute chubby cheeks.
When she’s not in vacation mode and taking care of the kids at home, Brittany is in the gym — even bringing Golden as her workout partner. She showed off her physique in workout gear while in the biggest walk-in closet you’ll see.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares glimpse of baby Golden's perfect summer pool day
That’s incredible. Is there room for Patrick’s shoes and clothes in there with all her stuff, or does he have his own monster closet? Even her dog is loving all the space.
Closet aside, Brittany is looking amazing as she continues to crush her workouts.
