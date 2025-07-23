The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes shows off ridiculous closet in workout fit selfie without the kids

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes flexes her fit and the most insane walk-in closet.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes has been crushing in the gym and showed off her 6-month progress after having baby Golden in her workout fit while in her insanely large closet.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes enjoyed time with her man before he headed off to training camp with football season on the horizon. We saw her having date time with lots of martinis while at Formula 1 Miami, and then crushing him on Fourth of July weekend on yacht in her swimsuit.

Brittany Mahomes
Vacation Brittany / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes flexes dad bod with Brittany in bathing suits before training camp

They’ve also had adorable family time like a theme park trip with daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2, where Patrick won the day in his elite shorts fit, and a tropical vacation where she showed off the newest photos of baby Golden with her cute chubby cheeks.

When she’s not in vacation mode and taking care of the kids at home, Brittany is in the gym — even bringing Golden as her workout partner. She showed off her physique in workout gear while in the biggest walk-in closet you’ll see.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares glimpse of baby Golden's perfect summer pool day

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

That’s incredible. Is there room for Patrick’s shoes and clothes in there with all her stuff, or does he have his own monster closet? Even her dog is loving all the space.

Closet aside, Brittany is looking amazing as she continues to crush her workouts.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

