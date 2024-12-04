Brittany Mahomes touts outrageously over-the-top Crocs for casual fit
Brittany Mahomes doesn’t care what you think. She’s going to wear whatever makes her feel good.
The 29-year-old wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made headlines for her spandex gym fail, and her awkward same bold fit as the team owner’s wife, Tavia Hunt. She even wore a “Beetlejuice”-looking fit on the sidelines of a game.
The soon-to-be-mother of three recently posted full baby-bump revealing photos while flashing her gigantic ring. She then crushed a workout in an eye-popping leopard print fit.
In a Instagram ad, Brittany posted herself wearing these over-the-top Crocs and a casual look where she said, “Really loving these! Inside/outside comfy crocs lined with fur 🙂.”
She needs to get a pair in Chiefs red and white fur. That way she has a Chiefs look and a Christmas one covered.
That’s also quite the shoe collection she’s got going on there. Hey, when you got it, you get it.
Brittany and Patrick have been together since they were in high school and just recently married in 2022. They have a daughter Sterling, 3, and a son Bronze, who just turned 2. They are having another baby girl sometime around the beginning of 2025.
When she’s not cheering for Patrick and slaying workouts, Brittany is also the co-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current women’s soccer team.
Brittany certainly looks comfortable in those no matter how outrageous they may appear to be. She’s going to wear what she wants.
