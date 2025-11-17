Why George Kittle Thinks Brock Purdy is So Special for the 49ers
Brock Purdy’s return in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals came with a 133.5 passer rating and his best all-around performance of the season yet.
Obviously, he has only played three games this season, but just as importantly, he has experienced no aggravation of the turf toe injury that has plagued him for the last two months.
With Purdy’s return serving as a reminder that he is one of the league’s better quarterbacks, tight end George Kittle shared some heartfelt words about what makes Purdy such a vital asset for the organization.
"I think I've only said this about two quarterbacks (the other QB being Jimmy Garoppolo). Brock's presence in the huddle is just so elite and how he talks to the players -- but he plays the game with this joy that's so infectious and it's just so much fun to play football with him," Kittle shared to reporters post-game.
"Especially five plays into this game, he hits me 30 yards down the field for a pass. He was definitely feeling it. I think he's got the confidence. He's got his swagger.
"More people were celebrating with Brock after his touchdown pass rather than me so I was a little jealous, but he was definitely it today.
"I will say the one pass to Christian [McCaffrey] on third down, it was like he clicked too many Madden buttons on his controller and said screw it, and what a play by Christian."
Brock Purdy and George Kittle's newest milestone
Purdy’s performance was obviously explosive, but his unique and special connection with Kittle is what makes their partnership one of the best in the business.
With Kittle scoring two touchdowns himself, he became the fifth player in franchise history to record 50 or more receiving touchdowns. Their connection also pushed the duo to become the second QB–TE pairing in team history with the most total touchdowns at 23, overtaking Steve Young and Brent Jones. Nearly half of Kittle’s career touchdowns now come from passes thrown by Purdy alone.
Only seven more touchdowns and the pair will equal Alex Smith and Vernon Davis. Their collaboration also highlights what an incredible milestone this is, especially considering Purdy only became the starter midway through the 2022 season, and Kittle has been playing in this league since 2017.
Kittle brings out the best in Purdy. Purdy brings out the best in Kittle. Together, they form one of the most connected partnerships in the league and in franchise history.