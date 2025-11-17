An Honest Assessment of Brock Purdy’s Performance in 49ers Return
Brock Purdy delivered his best performance of the season on his return as the starting quarterback, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Week 11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Purdy’s return as the starter raised plenty of questions, particularly since Mac Jones had been improving week by week in his absence, but for now, those debates can be put to rest after he posted a 133.5 passer rating.
How good was Brock Purdy today?
No one doubts Purdy’s toughness. Despite a turf toe injury he said he would play through for the remainder of the season, he appeared fully healthy on the field today.
The Cardinals aren’t top-quality opposition, and they sit at the bottom of the NFC West for a reason. Starting Purdy proved to be the right call, as the 49ers cruised to a 41-22 victory, their highest point total of the season so far.
It was the right decision to take him out of the game with two minutes left in the final quarter. Perhaps it could have been done earlier, but at this point, the focus is on keeping him healthy as the season progresses.
Right from the start, Purdy wasted no time showing how fired up he was. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 68 yards, delivering three consecutive impressive throws.
The game was essentially over by halftime, but Purdy did show a bit of rust with two passes in the second quarter. They were unnecessary, and the 49ers were fortunate that neither was intercepted.
He was sacked in the third quarter, so his first game back was far from perfect. Still, it was an impressive performance given the rust and the fact that he was playing through a turf toe injury.
He finished the game 19 of 26 for 200 yards and three touchdowns -- a performance that rightly deserves praise and serves as another timely reminder to the league that he’s among the best in the business.
Notably, this is the first time he has thrown three touchdowns in a game since October 10, 2024, when the 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks.
He now becomes the tenth quarterback in 49ers history to throw 70+ touchdown passes in just 43 games. It’s becoming a familiar pattern for him to deliver impressive performances against the team from his home state.
This is the kind of performance you hope to see repeated time and time again. If he can continue to play at this level while managing his injury, the 49ers could become a serious threat for the rest of the regular season.