All 49ers

An Honest Assessment of Brock Purdy’s Performance in 49ers Return

A Purdy good performance.

Henry Cheal

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to throw the ball in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to throw the ball in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brock Purdy delivered his best performance of the season on his return as the starting quarterback, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Week 11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Purdy’s return as the starter raised plenty of questions, particularly since Mac Jones had been improving week by week in his absence, but for now, those debates can be put to rest after he posted a 133.5 passer rating.

How good was Brock Purdy today?

Brock Purd
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

No one doubts Purdy’s toughness. Despite a turf toe injury he said he would play through for the remainder of the season, he appeared fully healthy on the field today.

The Cardinals aren’t top-quality opposition, and they sit at the bottom of the NFC West for a reason. Starting Purdy proved to be the right call, as the 49ers cruised to a 41-22 victory, their highest point total of the season so far.

It was the right decision to take him out of the game with two minutes left in the final quarter. Perhaps it could have been done earlier, but at this point, the focus is on keeping him healthy as the season progresses.

Right from the start, Purdy wasted no time showing how fired up he was. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 68 yards, delivering three consecutive impressive throws.

The game was essentially over by halftime, but Purdy did show a bit of rust with two passes in the second quarter. They were unnecessary, and the 49ers were fortunate that neither was intercepted.

He was sacked in the third quarter, so his first game back was far from perfect. Still, it was an impressive performance given the rust and the fact that he was playing through a turf toe injury.

He finished the game 19 of 26 for 200 yards and three touchdowns -- a performance that rightly deserves praise and serves as another timely reminder to the league that he’s among the best in the business.

Notably, this is the first time he has thrown three touchdowns in a game since October 10, 2024, when the 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

He now becomes the tenth quarterback in 49ers history to throw 70+ touchdown passes in just 43 games. It’s becoming a familiar pattern for him to deliver impressive performances against the team from his home state.

This is the kind of performance you hope to see repeated time and time again. If he can continue to play at this level while managing his injury, the 49ers could become a serious threat for the rest of the regular season.

Read More

feed

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News