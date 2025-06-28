George Kittle Roasts 49ers QB Brock Purdy for Skipping Tight End U
One way young quarterbacks can endear themselves to George Kittle is to attend Tight End University in Nashville during the offseason and throw passes during the on-field portion of the event.
Mac Jones went to Tight End University this week. Brock Purdy attended in the past. But this year, he decided not to go. He said he had a scheduling conflict. He also doesn't have to endear himself to anyone anymore. He's the highest-paid player on the 49ers.
So this week on ESPN, Kittle roasted Purdy to skipping the event.
“I do have to air some dirty laundry with Brock," Kittle said. "He’s supposed to be here today and instead he’s golfing. Now granted it was a charity thing. He did something with Tim Tebow's foundation, which is fantastic. I’m happy for him, and they auctioned off a round of golf with Brock Purdy months ago. They scheduled it today for 1:00. He told me it was a charity golf tournament. He said he can’t move it. Well, two weeks ago, he’s like it’s just one round of golf that I’m flying in for. So he could have done it on Monday or Wednesday and tee’d off at 9am. Brock, you don’t get a shirt this year. You don’t get anything."
To Purdy's credit, he showed up in Nashville this weekend to work out with Kittle. So he missed TEU, but he still created time to build chemistry with his top target.
Smart move by the 49ers' franchise quarterback.