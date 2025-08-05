LeBron James, wife Savannah wear identical black fits in her pilates class
LeBron James showed what true love looks like in the gym, matching wife Savannah James in all-black fits for pilates.
The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar has had quite the offseason from dancing at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico while hanging with Draymond Green, to giving Tom Brady a hug during a new sports venture, to being spotted on a superyacht with Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic’s agent, to working on his golf game including a father-won hang with Bronny last Sunday.
He’s also been hitting the gym — albeit the Clippers gym — as has Savannah, who shared her out-of-shape physique and getting yelled at by her training after taking a month off.
What better motivation for the two than a couple’s workout doing pilates while matching.
The look they gave each other, too, is epic.
A couple that does pilates together, stays together?
Savannah and LeBron have known each other since high school in Ohio, but married in 2013. They have sons Bronny, 20, who also plays with dad on the Lakers, and Bryce, 18, who is headed to play basketbal for the Arizona Wildcats. They also have daughter Zhuri, 10.
LeBron will be entering his 23rd season in the NBA this fall. Maybe pilates will put him and the Lakers over the top this season.
