Indiana Fever Fire Christie Sides After Caitlin Clark's Historic Rookie Year
The Indiana Fever made a surprising move Sunday when they announced the firing of head coach Christie Sides after just two seasons. The 2024 Fever, led by Caitlin Clark and her historic rookie season, made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but were swept in two games by the Connecticut Sun.
Sides went 33-47 in her two years with the Fever. The team got off to a brutal start this past season before turning it on during the second half and finishing 20-20.
“We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth,” Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf said in a statement. “While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future.”