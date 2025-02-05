Cameron Brink awkwardly shares new Sparks star Kelsey Plum's age-gap first encounter
Move over Luka Doncic and the Lakers. The Los Angeles Sparks had a blockbuster deal of their own acquiring point guard Kelsey Plum in a deal with the Las Vegas Aces.
Cameron Brink, 23, is stoked to have such an established star like Plum, 30, join LA, who are looking to rebound from a disastrous season with the former Stanford All American returning from a season-ending knee injury.
It only was a little awkward on her "Straight to Cam" podcast when she was giving flowers to her fellow first-team Washington Huskies All American to mention only being in high school when they first met. Plum was already becoming a WNBA star.
"She's so fun too," Brink said. "She's like a good time... I met a lot of really established WNBA stars from a young age, while I was still in high school because of my trainer... So I'm very lucky to have had a camaraderie with them going into the league.
I was just super intimidated and she would just do pistol squats with the heaviest weight. She's a machine. Like her body is tea. Her body is so strong and she's probably one of the hardest workers I know... She's a dog on the court, and she will talk some s**t. She's going to be so great. I'm really excited."
Plum, having won back-to-back championships with A'ja Wilson and a loaded roster with the Aces, will have to build chemistry with rising stars like Brink and Rickea Jackson, 23, to help the Sparks return to WNBA prominence.
But maybe not mention you were still in high school when Plum was already in the league.
