Cameron Brink drops surprising nickname for her fiancé on 23rd birthday
Cameron Brink had a lot to celebrate in 2024, and even more on New Year’s Eve as her birthday falls on the last day of the year.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward turned 23 on Tuesday as she’s almost fully recovered from her knee injury that ended her first WNBA season in June.
Brink was a WNBA fit queen all season and has been all offseason with her head-to-toe leopard print look on her 6-foot-4 frame, and her winning Wheel of Fortune miniskirt and boots combo. She even upstaged her own Stanford graduation with her white tiny minidress and heels on.
RELATED: Cameron Brink reveals one Christmas wish in furry minidress show stopper
While the birthday wishes poured in for Brink all over social media, her fiancé Ben Felter — which the proposal also came about in 2024 — posted a sweet message for the “love of his life.” Brink shared it on her page and left a little nickname note attached to it.
RELATED: Cameron Brink is drop-dead wow in SI Swimsuit white bikini
“Hubby” huh? They ain’t married yet, but she’s got that hubby love going on. What a cute dog, too.
Brink and Felter met while both at Stanford and began dating in 2021. Now she’s celebrating 2025 with her “hubby.”
Happy birthday to Cameron Brink and may 2025 bring her lots of love and luck.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Pickleball princess: Genie Bouchard flexes holiday glam in miniskirt, knee-high boots
How much?!: Steph Curry, Ayesha’s $50M Malibu mansion only has four bedrooms
VIPs only: Caitlin Clark, boyfriend awkwardly sit in empty arena for G-League game
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing