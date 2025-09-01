Carson Beck’s ex Hanna Cavinder is awkwardly silent for Miami-Notre Dame game
Carson Beck made his Miami Hurricanes debut Sunday vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a huge game at Hard Rock Stadium. His ex-girlfriend and former Miami basketball star who usually touts Canes football was awkwardly silent for his game.
Beck, 23, transferred over from the Georgia Bulldogs in the offseason after being with the school from 2020-2024. When he transferred he was dating Hanna Cavinder of the famous Cavinder twins. The two were inseparable last season where she was seen smitten with him on the field after a big win, and then in a custom Beck crop-top fit.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister sports custom Miami Beck crop top, denim miniskirt for QB bro
After moving back to his native Florida, things went really south in his realtionship. The couple had a nasty break up that led to Hanna having a TikTok song diss of Beck, and then him having a one-word reaction on social media. Even Beck’s sister Kylie who was friends with Hanna came to his defense and had a strong take defending him.
With all that, Beck remained a Hurricane and opened his season on Sunday. The super influencers of Hanna and Haley usually are all all about the Canes on a football game day, but were silent on Sunday. All we got were these photos:
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie rocks Georgia bikini despite both leaving school
That’s a far cry from Hanna not only reppin’ the Hurricanes last season, but Beck.
And proud posts for Miami.
The twins were awkwardly silent choosing sister solidarity over love of school.
