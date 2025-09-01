The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s ex Hanna Cavinder is awkwardly silent for Miami-Notre Dame game

The former Hurricanes star basketball player along with her sister Haley are usually big supporters of the school, but instead have other posts.

Matt Ryan

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder attend game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center.
Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder attend game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Carson Beck made his Miami Hurricanes debut Sunday vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a huge game at Hard Rock Stadium. His ex-girlfriend and former Miami basketball star who usually touts Canes football was awkwardly silent for his game.

Beck, 23, transferred over from the Georgia Bulldogs in the offseason after being with the school from 2020-2024. When he transferred he was dating Hanna Cavinder of the famous Cavinder twins. The two were inseparable last season where she was seen smitten with him on the field after a big win, and then in a custom Beck crop-top fit.

RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister sports custom Miami Beck crop top, denim miniskirt for QB bro

Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck
Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck during good times. / Cavinder twins/Instagram

After moving back to his native Florida, things went really south in his realtionship. The couple had a nasty break up that led to Hanna having a TikTok song diss of Beck, and then him having a one-word reaction on social media. Even Beck’s sister Kylie who was friends with Hanna came to his defense and had a strong take defending him.

With all that, Beck remained a Hurricane and opened his season on Sunday. The super influencers of Hanna and Haley usually are all all about the Canes on a football game day, but were silent on Sunday. All we got were these photos:

RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie rocks Georgia bikini despite both leaving school

Cavinder
Cavinder twins
Cavinder
Cavinder Twins/Instagram

That’s a far cry from Hanna not only reppin’ the Hurricanes last season, but Beck.

Hanna Cavinder
Hanna Cavinder/Instagram

And proud posts for Miami.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder
Hanna Cavinder (15) and Haley Cavinder with Miami’s women’s basketball team. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The twins were awkwardly silent choosing sister solidarity over love of school.

