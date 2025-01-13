The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck pens sweet birthday note to girlfriend Hanna Cavinder

New Miami football star Carson Beck penned a special birthday message for girlfriend Hanna Cavinder on social media.

Josh Sanchez

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week.
Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week. / IMAGO / Cover-Images
In this story:

Things are going great for Carson Beck and girlfriend Hanna Cavinder.

The former Georgia football star recently announced his transfer to the Miami Hurricanes and will be joining Hanna, who stars on the women's basketball team, in South Bech.

Today, they will be celebrating her birthday.

MORE: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million

The Cavinder Twins are celebrating their 24th birthday on January 13 and Beck took to social media to share a heartfelt note and shared some photos of the two together.

"Happy birthday, Han, love life with you," he wrote while sharing a photo collage.

Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder, Miami Hurricanes
Carson Beck/Instagram

Over the summer, Hanna and Beck went IG official after social media sleuths spotted them getting cozy over Fourth of July weekend in a series of TikToks.

MORE: Carson Beck’s Miami football transfer gets gf Hanna Cavinder giddy

In 2024, the Cavinder Twins announced they would be returning to the University of Miami after a year away from the court.

Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck
Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck / Cavinder Twins/Instagram

They had previously announced intentions to retire from basketball to focus on other ventures outside of basketball but ultimately decided to return to Miami for their own Last Dance in their fifth and final season of collegiate eligibility.

And Beck will be there to watch and cheer them on every step of the way.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

