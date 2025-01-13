Carson Beck pens sweet birthday note to girlfriend Hanna Cavinder
Things are going great for Carson Beck and girlfriend Hanna Cavinder.
The former Georgia football star recently announced his transfer to the Miami Hurricanes and will be joining Hanna, who stars on the women's basketball team, in South Bech.
Today, they will be celebrating her birthday.
MORE: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
The Cavinder Twins are celebrating their 24th birthday on January 13 and Beck took to social media to share a heartfelt note and shared some photos of the two together.
"Happy birthday, Han, love life with you," he wrote while sharing a photo collage.
Over the summer, Hanna and Beck went IG official after social media sleuths spotted them getting cozy over Fourth of July weekend in a series of TikToks.
MORE: Carson Beck’s Miami football transfer gets gf Hanna Cavinder giddy
In 2024, the Cavinder Twins announced they would be returning to the University of Miami after a year away from the court.
They had previously announced intentions to retire from basketball to focus on other ventures outside of basketball but ultimately decided to return to Miami for their own Last Dance in their fifth and final season of collegiate eligibility.
And Beck will be there to watch and cheer them on every step of the way.
