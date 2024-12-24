Carson Beck’s sister Kylie shares emotional post after his bad news
Carson Beck’s Georgia Bulldogs season is over after an injury to his elbow. He and his cheerleader sister will have to root on the team from the sidelines.
Beck underwent surgery on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), officially ending any hope he’d play in the College Football Playoff on January 1 in the Sugar Bowl vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Kylie Beck, 19, has been a source of inspiration all season for her big bro Carson, 23, all season sending him words of encouragement after a big loss. Now, she’s doing the same in the wake of his bad news, sharing a heartfelt post with their mom Tracy hugging him at a game.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie chops off hair, poses in fire dress for ‘new era’ look
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts legs in stunning Georgia basketball cheer uniform
She wrote, “A life changing experience to be on the field with my brother, best friend, and role model all in one. God, thank you for making this dream come true. This is just the beginning.....”
Carson was expected to be picked in April’s 2025 NFL Draft and now will have to make a choice on his future.
At least he has girlfriend Hanna Cavinder to console him, as well as a loving family as shown here in sister Kylie’s post.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady…: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game
…of Texas: Loreal Sarkisian is Texas sparkly denim-white cowgirl for CFP game
Wowza: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game
Totally adorable: Hailee Steinfeld’s sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous
‘Mamba’ style: Vanessa Bryant amazingly customizes Elf on the Shelf with Kobe tribute