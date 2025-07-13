The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson and Ciara’s 1-year-old daughter Amora grooves with mom in cutest video

The youngest child of the New York Giants quarterback and the recording artist shows off her personalty in an adorable moment with mom.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Fanatics Super Bowl party in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Fanatics Super Bowl party in New Orleans, Louisiana. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Russell Wilson and Ciara have shared a lot of adorable moments with their kids. The newest video involving their youngest child, Amora, and mom may be the cutest of the them all.

The 36-year-old New York Giants quarterback and his recording artist superstar wife, 39, have four kids together with Sienna, 8, Win, 4, baby Amora, 1, and Future, 11, who Ciara had with the rapper Future and Wilson has raised as his own. They also just celebrated their 9th anniversary with amazing video tributes to each other.

Future, Win, Russell, Amora, Ciara, Sienna
The Wilson family / Russell Wilson/Instagram

We’ve seen them in matching boys and girls Easter fits, going full Wicked in elite costumes for Sienna’s birthday, rocking the New York Yankees gear while meeting a much taller Aaron Judge for Future’s birthday, and Sienna and mom in matching tuxedos for an awards show.

Daughter Amora turned 1 on December 11, and since then is getting so big. In her latest Instagram post, Ciara wrote, “THE SON is shining down! Happy Sunday! 🫶🏽☀️,” and then posted her and Amora in sync grooving together showing how big her daughter is getting.

Way-too cute.

That looks like an amazing plate of food as well. Is that all for the growing Amora?!

Thanks Ciara for sharing that amazing moment that definitely brightened up this Sunday. We can’t wait to see the little Giants fan cheering on dad as well.

Russell Wilson and Amora
Ciara/Instagram

