Ciara excitedly holds her 'babies' hands on NYC streets without hubby Russell Wilson

The wife of the New York Giants quarterback celebrates her new album with her fit while out with her kids.

Russell Wilson (left) and wife Ciara pose on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.
Russell Wilson (left) and wife Ciara pose on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ciara’s 8th studio album “CiCi” dropped on August 22 and has received rave reviews. While husband and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson readies for the season, the mom of four took her oldest two kids out in New York City.

The 39-year-old recording artist has been gearing up for her album doing media where she even had to defend her husband from being called “corny.”

Speaking of supporting her man, Ciara showed up at training camp with the kids in matching jerseys, and took this family photo before the season.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Win, Amora Princess, Sienna Princess, Win, Future
Russell Wilson, Ciara, Win, Amora Princess, Sienna Princess, Win, Future / @dangerusswilson/Instagram

She had quite the offseason with him as well and their kids Future, 11, who Wilson has raised as his own, and Sienna, 8, Win, 5, and baby Amora, 1, who looks just like dad and can groove just like mom. The family posed in adorable all-black matching fits to support dad’s brand as well.

Celebrating her album release out in New York City, Ciara rocked her album T-shirt while Future had on the Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards jersey, and Sienna looked fly with the sunglasses and all black on. She wrote, “My babies ❤️❤️❤️“

Ciara with her kids
Ciara/Instagram

Ciara and the kids were hits last season at Pittsburgh Steelers games together and no doubt will be this season as well supporting dad’s Giants.

Ciara and the kids
Russell Wilson/Instagram

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

