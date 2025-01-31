Ciara reveals her secret to successful marriage with Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson are working on their ninth year of marriage and seem to be going on as strong as ever. Ciara just revealed the secret to keeping their bond strong.
The singer and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback have been married since July of 2016 and have three children together and share one from Ciara’s previous relationship. They are a very tight knit family as evident by their Thanksgiving memories, and their all-black fit Christmas photo.
Ciara also keeps things spicy with her fits that Wilson comments on like her “lioness” look that had the QB joking about having baby No. 5 with her, and her SassCi fit that had him saying, “see u in a lil bit.”
While co-hosting on Today’s Jenna & Friends, Ciara shared what makes her relationship go strong, including date nights every Friday. Check out her comments below.
“As much as I love being with my babies —I love being with my babies — I love being with Russ, too.”
She’d go on to say finding that “giddy” feeling when you first meet someone and carrying it over throughout the relationship is key.
Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Thanks Ciara for sharing the secrets to her relationship with Russ. They truly look happy together.
