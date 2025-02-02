Russell Wilson has heartwarming dad moment at Pro Bowl practice with Ciara away
Russell Wilson is all about family. He brought one Wilson family member along to the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, for some heart-melting bonding time.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who is married to singer Ciara, has had many great dad moments over the course of the football season from a bye week family vacation, to an epic family Christmas photo in all black, to taking them to the Steelers holiday party without mom.
While Wilson makes sure to have his Friday date night with Ciara, he’s always there for the kids. For his 10th NFL Pro Bowl, he brought Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 10, with him while mom was busy slaying a miniskirt fit while co-hosting Today’s Jenna & Friends. Wilson and the NFL shared a heartwarming video playing catch with Future while at practice during his “dad duties.”
That’s what it’s all about right there. Future has a nice tight spiral going on, too. He’s got quite the teacher in Russ.
Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
That’s a moment both father and son won’t ever forget.
