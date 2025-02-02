The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson has heartwarming dad moment at Pro Bowl practice with Ciara away

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has adorable “dad duties” while practicing with the AFC team.

Matt Ryan

AFC quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and son react during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse.
AFC quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and son react during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson is all about family. He brought one Wilson family member along to the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, for some heart-melting bonding time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who is married to singer Ciara, has had many great dad moments over the course of the football season from a bye week family vacation, to an epic family Christmas photo in all black, to taking them to the Steelers holiday party without mom.

Future and Ciara
Future and Ciara dance at a Steelers game. / Ciara/TikTok

While Wilson makes sure to have his Friday date night with Ciara, he’s always there for the kids. For his 10th NFL Pro Bowl, he brought Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 10, with him while mom was busy slaying a miniskirt fit while co-hosting Today’s Jenna & Friends. Wilson and the NFL shared a heartwarming video playing catch with Future while at practice during his “dad duties.”

RELATED: Ciara gushes over Russell Wilson's big NFL honor despite controversial choice

RELATED: Ciara, Russell Wilson ‘hearts are full’ with their kids’ heartwarming volunteer work

That’s what it’s all about right there. Future has a nice tight spiral going on, too. He’s got quite the teacher in Russ.

Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.

Russell Wilson and kids
Russ with his kids after a game. / Ciara/Instagram

That’s a moment both father and son won’t ever forget.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie

Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf

Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look

Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message

Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships