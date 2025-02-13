Eagles' Cooper DeJean Manifested His Super Bowl Pick-Six Almost a Year Ago
The cornerback essentially spoke the moment into existence.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean could teach us all a thing or two about manifesting.
After the rookie's electric pick-six against Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX, a clip resurfaced of him essentially speaking that play into existence while chatting with Pro Football Talk at the 2024 combine last year.
When former league quarterback and NFL analyst Chris Simms asks DeJean which quarterback he'd love to nab an interception against, DeJean answers Mahomes.
"He's the best right now in the league," he explains.
Watch that answer below:
Well, not even a year later, he's pulled it off—and during the Super Bowl, no less. Call it manifesting, call it coincidence, but you can't deny it's pretty cool.
