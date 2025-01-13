The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cowboys bf Jake Ferguson posts lovey dovey Haley Cavinder birthday note

The Dallas star tight end gives the birthday love to his “baby,” the Miami Hurricanes basketball star and influencer.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) walks the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) walks the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With his season over, Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson can kick back and watch his girlfriend and Miami Hurricanes star basketball player. He just took the time to wish her a big happy birthday as well with a touching post.

Ferguson, 25, and Haley, who has a twin sister Hanna Cavinder who also plays for Miami, have been together since September of 2023. We’ve seen him rock her Hurricanes jersey before a Dallas game, while she wore a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders inspired fit to one of his. He even got a tattoo representing his love for his girlfriend.

The couple also just hung out where Haley flaunted her legs in a stunning leopard-print minidress.

RELATED: Carson Beck pens sweet birthday note to girlfriend Hanna Cavinder

On her big 24th, Ferguson took to Instagram to give her the bday shout out, writing, “MY BABY! 24 NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD” and dropped a kissy picture of the two together.

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder
Jake Ferguson/Instagram

RELATED: Carson Beck’s Miami football transfer gets gf Hanna Cavinder giddy

This came the night after Ferguson posted a picture of himself kicking back with his bare feet watching Haley play in a game the team lost the the Syracuse Orange, but she had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson/Instagram

He’s clearly smitten over her and they look adorable together.

Happy birthday to Hanna Cavinder, as well as to her twin Haley.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars

Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard

Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend

QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots

One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships