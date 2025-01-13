Cowboys bf Jake Ferguson posts lovey dovey Haley Cavinder birthday note
With his season over, Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson can kick back and watch his girlfriend and Miami Hurricanes star basketball player. He just took the time to wish her a big happy birthday as well with a touching post.
Ferguson, 25, and Haley, who has a twin sister Hanna Cavinder who also plays for Miami, have been together since September of 2023. We’ve seen him rock her Hurricanes jersey before a Dallas game, while she wore a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders inspired fit to one of his. He even got a tattoo representing his love for his girlfriend.
The couple also just hung out where Haley flaunted her legs in a stunning leopard-print minidress.
On her big 24th, Ferguson took to Instagram to give her the bday shout out, writing, “MY BABY! 24 NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD” and dropped a kissy picture of the two together.
This came the night after Ferguson posted a picture of himself kicking back with his bare feet watching Haley play in a game the team lost the the Syracuse Orange, but she had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
He’s clearly smitten over her and they look adorable together.
Happy birthday to Hanna Cavinder, as well as to her twin Haley.
