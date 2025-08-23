Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks custom Cowboys fit to preseason finale
Just before the start of training camp, the Dallas Cowboys announced the team had agreed to a four-year extension with tight end Jake Ferguson. Ferguson has been living his best life this year, getting engaged to social media star and former Miami basketball standout Haley Cavinder.
For Friday's final game of the 2025 NFL preseason, Haley was there in full WAG mode to cheer on her fiancé's team against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas came away with an impressive 31-13 victory to cap off the preseason on a high note.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
On Saturday, Cavinder kicked off the weekend by taking to social media to recap the big night at AT&T Stadium. Cavinder was rocking some custom Ferguson gear to show her support for No. 87.
MORE: Cowboys' Jake Ferguson hypes fiancée Haley Cavinder while wedding dress shopping
She also flashed her massive engagement ring while taking in the action from her VIP suite.
Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. The couple met after Ferguson slid into her DMs. That's why you have to shoot your shot.
In 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love," and the rest is history. In April 2025, she went from girlfriend to fiancée.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners, 2 losers in Cowboys impressive NFL Preseason Week 3 win over Atlanta Falcons
Micah Parsons clears up confusion of training table saga during Cowboys’ preseason finale
All-UFL standout makes case for Cowboys 53-man roster spot in preseason finale
Brian Schottenheimer gives positive update on Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue after injury vs. Falcons
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie