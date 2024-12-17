The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dan Campbell’s daughter possibly hints at Lions-Bills Super Bowl in five-word caption

Piper Campbell shared adorable photos of the family at the Detroit Lions game, despite losing to the Buffalo Bills. The caption was also very intriguing.

Matthew Graham

Dec. 15, 2024: Dan Campbell talks to the media after the Detroit Lions lose to the Buffalo Bills.
Dec. 15, 2024: Dan Campbell talks to the media after the Detroit Lions lose to the Buffalo Bills.
Five words can say so much.

In an adorable family photo that head coach Dan Campbell's daughter Piper shared on Instagram a day after his dad's Detroit Lions lost to the Buffalo Bills, 48-42, thanks to the heroics of Hailee Steinfeld's fiancé and locked-in NFL MVP-to-be Josh Allen, her caption was an old sports cliche, but it could also be interpreted as a hopeful premonition about the fortunes of the Lions.

Cody Campbell, Holly Campbell, Piper Campbell
Piper Campbell (far right) takes a selfie with her mom Holly and her brother Cody at the Detroit Lions game against the Buffalo Bills. / Piper Campbell/Instagram

"We’ll get em next time🥲," she wrote.

The Lions don't face the Bills next season, and of course are not in the NFC, so the only time the two could square off again would be this season in the Super Bowl.

Now that would be an epic rematch with two tortured fan-bases descending upon New Orleans, both looking to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Heck, Jim Nantz declared the winner of the Bills-Lions game the new titleholder of "America's Team." Imagine the stakes and drama if it became a reality.

Of course Piper, who has a bubbly personality showcased on her TikTok account with almost 11k followers, could have been innocently referencing the old sports adage.

Dan Campbell
Dan Campbell grabbing coffee with his wife and teacup Yorkie Thelma / Holly Campbell/Instagram

But wouldn't it be so much cooler if she was attempting to be clairvoyant with America's Super Bowl? Yes. The answer is absolutely yes.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

