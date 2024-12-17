Dan Campbell’s daughter possibly hints at Lions-Bills Super Bowl in five-word caption
Five words can say so much.
In an adorable family photo that head coach Dan Campbell's daughter Piper shared on Instagram a day after his dad's Detroit Lions lost to the Buffalo Bills, 48-42, thanks to the heroics of Hailee Steinfeld's fiancé and locked-in NFL MVP-to-be Josh Allen, her caption was an old sports cliche, but it could also be interpreted as a hopeful premonition about the fortunes of the Lions.
RELATED: Dan Campbell unrecognizable without his hat on 'rare' date night with wife Holly
"We’ll get em next time🥲," she wrote.
The Lions don't face the Bills next season, and of course are not in the NFC, so the only time the two could square off again would be this season in the Super Bowl.
Now that would be an epic rematch with two tortured fan-bases descending upon New Orleans, both looking to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Heck, Jim Nantz declared the winner of the Bills-Lions game the new titleholder of "America's Team." Imagine the stakes and drama if it became a reality.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld spotting wearing Josh Allen engagement ring in incognito fit at LAX
Of course Piper, who has a bubbly personality showcased on her TikTok account with almost 11k followers, could have been innocently referencing the old sports adage.
But wouldn't it be so much cooler if she was attempting to be clairvoyant with America's Super Bowl? Yes. The answer is absolutely yes.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos