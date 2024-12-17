Bills QB Josh Allen has been unreal since engagement to Hailee Steinfeld
Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen has had an amazing season both on and off the football field.
From his dominant play and being an MVP front-runner to getting engaged to Hailee Steinfeld, Allen can't stop winning. It doesn't look he's prepared to stop anytime soon.
Back on November 22, Allen popped the question to Steinfeld. Since his proposal, he has taken his play on the field to another level.
As shared by CBS Sports, Allen has thrown for seven touchdowns, rushed for six more touchdowns, caught a touchdown, and had zero turnovers since getting engaged.
Needless to say, those are some pretty impressive numbers.
Does his engagement have anything to do with his uptick in performance? Maybe, maybe not, but it's clear that the Bills' star quarterback is happy and that is showing on the field.
Not only has Allen been dominating opposing defenses himself, he has been elevating his teammates around him. That is the sign of a truly elite player. He is far more than just an individual superstar.
On the season, Allen has completed 64.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,395 yards, 25 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also picked up 484 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers explain why he is considered the clear-cut favorite to win the prestigious MVP award. Along with that MVP award would come a cool $1.5 million due to a contract incentive.
No matter where you look, Allen is having the year of his life. There are very few things that have gone wrong for him. Everything he does seems to find success.
Looking ahead at the rest of the season, there is one more thing that he needs to cross off his bucket list. He still needs to go on and win a championship.
This team certainly appears to have the makeup of a Super Bowl squad. Assuming they play up to their full potential in the playoffs, Buffalo has a very strong opportunity to accomplish its ultimate goal.
Allen and his elite level play will need to continue for a championship to happen. While there have been questions about his ability to continue playing at this level, he has continued to do so.
Hopefully, the rest of the year will look like what has already happened in 2024. There would be nothing better than to see Allen and his bride to be celebrating a Super Bowl win in February.
