Drake Maye’s wife Ann shares her ‘Super Bowl’ that Patriots fans will adore

While New England fans are thinking about the big game the way this season is going, Thursday was a big day for the star QB’s wife.

Matt Ryan

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
/ Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Drake Maye has led the New England Patriots to a league best 10-2 record. He has the team and fans thinking Super Bowl for the first time since the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era. His wife had her own “Super Bowl” on Thanksgiving that she shared.

The second-year quarterback out of the North Carolina Tar Heels has electrified the offense throwing for 3130 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

His wife Ann, who recently revealed she prefers to go by Ann Michael, has been a hit at Patriots games in game-day fits like her Patriots-red stunner, and her head-to-toe New England blue winner.

RELATED: Who is Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael Hudson?

They also both won this week handing out food to the less fortunate in the Patriots annual charity event.

Ann Michael has also been a hit with fans on her TikTok where she is always showing off her amazing cooking skills. She even gets inundated with fan comments on them.

On Thanksgiving, Ann took to Instagram to declare how big of a day it was for her: “Happy Thanksgiving… aka my Super Bowl 🦃🍞”.

RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann reveals TNF furry fit ‘that has nothing to do with Patriots’

Ann Michael Maye
Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Needless to say it was quite the day in the Maye household.

Ann Michael Maye
Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

She also posted, of course, that she was thankful for Drake.

Ann Michael Maye
Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Now, she’s his No. 1 Patriots fan and no doubt will be rocking another winning look on Monday night vs. the New York Giants as she tries to cheer him on all the way to his Super Bowl.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

