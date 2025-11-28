Drake Maye’s wife Ann shares her ‘Super Bowl’ that Patriots fans will adore
Drake Maye has led the New England Patriots to a league best 10-2 record. He has the team and fans thinking Super Bowl for the first time since the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era. His wife had her own “Super Bowl” on Thanksgiving that she shared.
The second-year quarterback out of the North Carolina Tar Heels has electrified the offense throwing for 3130 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
His wife Ann, who recently revealed she prefers to go by Ann Michael, has been a hit at Patriots games in game-day fits like her Patriots-red stunner, and her head-to-toe New England blue winner.
RELATED: Who is Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael Hudson?
They also both won this week handing out food to the less fortunate in the Patriots annual charity event.
Ann Michael has also been a hit with fans on her TikTok where she is always showing off her amazing cooking skills. She even gets inundated with fan comments on them.
On Thanksgiving, Ann took to Instagram to declare how big of a day it was for her: “Happy Thanksgiving… aka my Super Bowl 🦃🍞”.
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann reveals TNF furry fit ‘that has nothing to do with Patriots’
Needless to say it was quite the day in the Maye household.
She also posted, of course, that she was thankful for Drake.
Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.
Now, she’s his No. 1 Patriots fan and no doubt will be rocking another winning look on Monday night vs. the New York Giants as she tries to cheer him on all the way to his Super Bowl.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash