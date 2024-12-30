Drew Lock's wife Natalie swoons over Giants QB's breakout performance
Drew Lock is the man of the hour unless you are a New York Giants fan hoping to tank for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. Lock led the Giants to a win over the Indianapolis Colts after a breakout performance.
Lock threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns on 73.9 percent passing, while adding a touchdown on the ground.
His five-touchdown performance received rave reviews in NFL circles, but most importantly from his wife, Natalie, who swooned over her husband on social media.
Natalie shared a photo of Lock celebrating a touchdown with star wide receiver Malik Nabers, with the simple caption, "What a day!!!"
She also highlighted Lock's touchdown run in the fourth quarter which allowed the Giants to pull away and never look back.
It was the Giants' first win at home this season, and Lock was thrilled to help lead the team to victory.
"The fans deserved it, the locker room deserved it, everyone that is a part of this organization deserved it. We knew we had it in us," Lock told reporters after the game.
Drew Lock and Natalie started dating in 2019, the year he was drafted in the second round by the Denver Broncos.
Lock eventually proposed in 2022 and the couple tied the knot in 2023. Lock and Natalie welcomed their son in January 2024.
While Lock starred as quarterback at the University of Missouri, Natalie went to school at the University of Colorado and graduated with a degree in strategic communications.
She also studied sustainable interior design while the two were dating from 2020 to 2022 at the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design.
